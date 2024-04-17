Police hunt for ‘dangerous’ man wanted in connection to fatal crash

South Wales Police have a launched a hunt for a ‘dangerous’ man wanted in connection to a fatal road traffic collision.

Officers investigating the crash which happened on Swansea Road, Merthyr Tydfil, on Friday, April 5, are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Cameron Jones, 29.

25-year-old Demi Mabbitt died as a result of her injuries sustained in the collision.

Jones from Merthyr Tydfil has been described by police as “dangerous” and the public are warned not to approach him.

A 30-year-old local man and a 29-year-old local woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Demi’s family paid tribute to her, saying: “Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin.

“She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone.

“She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling.”

Demi’s family is being supported by specialist police officers.

Information

Detective Sergeant Debbie Hobrough of South Wales Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We have been trying to locate Cameron Jones since the collision.

“He is a dangerous individual. Members of the public are advised not to approach Jones but to contact the police if they have any information which will help us find him.

“A 30-year-old local man and a 29-year-old local woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and we will continue to make arrests should anyone else be suspected of assisting Jones in evading police.”

If you have seen Cameron Jones or have any information concerning his possible whereabouts, please contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2400110291.

Or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

