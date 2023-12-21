Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Aberdare man

Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from Aberdare a month ago.

Ricky Harris, aged 31, was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon, 18th November, in Maes-y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.

The 23rd December will mark five weeks since he disappeared.

South Wales Police are appealing for the public to come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is.

Ricky has links to Aberdare, Pontypridd and Tredegar and is known to walk a route known locally as the Dram Road.

Disappearance

Superintendent Michelle Conquer said: “Since Ricky’s disappearance we have carried out extensive enquiries including a thorough review of CCTV, area searches, and house-to-house enquiries.

“Specialist officers have also undertaken searches in numerous locations, assisted by drones, police helicopters, the dog unit, and our search and rescue team.

“Ricky appears to have vanished without a trace.

“I would like to renew our appeal to any members of the public who may have seen Ricky since his disappearance, on the afternoon of Saturday 18th November, to contact us. We are very much actively searching for Ricky, and we are following up all leads of sightings when they are reported to us.”

Contact

Anyone with information can contact officers by one of the following means. Please quote occurrence number 2300394323.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email [email protected]

101

