Police investigate surge in vandalism and thefts of speed limit signs

Police are investigating a spate of incidents which have seen 20mph speed limit signs and other road signs cut down and removed illegally.

Carmarthenshire County Council says it is becoming increasingly concerned about the outbreak and has highlighted in particular vandalism in Llangadog, when over the course of a week, seven road signs in the village were cut down illegally.

The road signs removed included a national speed limit sign, national speed limit repeater sign, double bend first to left sign, junction ahead sign and a 20mph speed limit sign.

Investigations

Carmarthenshire County Council is liaising with Dyfed Powys Police in their investigations and is urging anybody with information about the damge and theft of the signs to contact the police by phoning 101, quoting the reference number: DP-20240216-105

The council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services – Cllr Edward Thomas said: “This serious act of vandalism is not only illegal but presents a significant risk to life as the purpose of these road signs is to inform drivers of the condition of the road ahead. The absence of warning signs could contribute to a road traffic collision.

“Not only is the illegal removal of these signs dangerous and irresponsible to road users, but replacing these signs will come at a significant cost to the local authority – placing more strain on the public purse.

“I would therefore urge anybody who has any information that could assist the Police with their investigation to report it immediately.”

Speed limit

Reports of damage to road signs across Wales appear to have increased since the introduction the Welsh Government’s default 20 mph speed limit last September.

Interfering with traffic signs is an offence under the Highways Act 1980 and a person could be found liable for any accidents caused by their actions.

