Police investigate threats of criminal damage to local football club playing fields

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Police are investigating a report of online threats of criminal damage aimed at a local football club.

The threats were aimed at Waunarlwydd Galaxy AFC, after fencing was installed around the club’s playing fields in Swansea, which were previously open to public use.

The allegedly threatening message, posted on Facebook, included a threat to cut down the fences and send quad bikes there.

Alleged threats

The alleged threats come after a perimeter fence was installed by the football club – with permission from the council – around the fields, which are leased by Swansea Council.

The land had previously been used by people in the community to walk dogs and play.

Threats of cutting down the fences and sending quad bikes there were allegedly posted on a Facebook group called The Waunarlwydd Post.

Several comments were posted underneath, including one from a person saying they had spare disc cutters.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said their investigation is ongoing, and encouraged anyone to report this type of behaviour.

The person who administers The Waunarlwydd Post said he sought to operate a policy of freedom of speech.

The group administrator expressed that people were frustrated about people not having access to the land, but that he did not condone any illegal activity and encouraged others to follow the legal route.

The post and comments have since been removed.

Vandalism and abuse

Part of the fencing had been temporarily removed while the council reviewed the decision to fence off the fields in the first place.

Until last month, when the club were given permission to “reinstate the protective perimeter fence” to protect the fields from “vandalism and abuse which has been a problem over the years”, according to a council spokesperson.

A spokesman for Waunarlwydd Galaxy AFC said that they had previously offered to relinquish around 65% of the playing fields lease back to the community for their free use and access.

They added that an action group, who had been campaigning about restoring public access, had turned down the offer

A spokesman for the football club said: “As a club we are shocked and saddened by the threats of criminal damage made against our club.”

“We have received numerous messages of support since the publication of these threats and we thank our wider community for their ongoing support.”

