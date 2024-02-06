Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Police investigate unexplained deaths of two people in Port Talbot

06 Feb 2024 1 minute read
Police are investigating the sudden unexplained deaths of two people at a house in Port Talbot.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “We are investigating the sudden unexplained deaths of a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman at an address on Rhodes Avenue.

“Officers attended the property at 9am on Monday February 5 following a welfare concern.

“Upon gaining access to the property, officers discovered the bodies.

“Forensics have attended the scene. Our investigation is ongoing and the coroner has been informed.”

