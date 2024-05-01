Police investigating after alleged assault on linesman in amateur game in Wales

Police are investigating after an amateur footballer appeared to be punched in the face by a staff member from a rival team during a match in north Wales.

Video footage shared on social media shows the CPD Penrhyndeudraeth player, who was acting as a volunteer linesman at the time, fall to the ground having been struck.

The alleged assault occurred around 15 minutes into Penrhyn’s North Wales Coast Football League fixture at Amlwch Town on Saturday.

Shithouse with a sucker punch if the @Cymru FA had anything about them he would get a lifetime ban. pic.twitter.com/5AS31D0jcb — Pedro Griff (@realpetetwm) May 1, 2024

In a statement given to the Daily Mail, North Wales Police said: “We can confirm that we are currently investigating an assault which occurred at Amlwch Town FC’s ground on Saturday, April 27th.

“We can also confirm that we are aware of the footage which is being circulated on social media and ask that people do not share to avoid potentially prejudicing any legal proceedings.”

The Penrhyn player remained on the ground at the side of the pitch for a few seconds before being helped to his feet as team-mates rushed over.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney condemned the incident.

In a reply to the video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mooney wrote: “Yes we are aware of the incident – as are police. There is no room in football for this.”

The PA news agency has contacted the FAW for official comment.

A Facebook post from Penrhyn, who won the game 8-0, read: “A fantastic result and performance from the lads today.

“Unfortunately, the game was marred by an incident which occurred approximately 15 minutes into the game when a Penrhyn player, acting as a voluntary linesman, was assaulted.

“The club will not be making any further comments but will support the player as the matter has been reported to the police.”

Penrhyn manager Riccardo Pellegrino, who is shown in the video attempting to diffuse the situation, praised the response of his players.

“Your behaviour on the pitch after what happened was impeccable, I’m proud to coach this fantastic group of lads,” he wrote on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

