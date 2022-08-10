Police investigating alleged sexual assault at the Eisteddfod

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that they are investigating an allegation of sexual assault at the National Eisteddfod in Ceredigion last week.

The police said that the alleged assault had happened around 8.50pm on Wednesday, 3 August in the vicinity of the main performance stage on the maes.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and later released under investigation.

The Eisteddfod took place in Tregaron between the 30th of July and 6th of August.

