Police investigating ‘despicable’ theft of metal plaques from war memorial

South Wales Police is looking for thieves who stole two metal plaques from the Memorial Gates at the entrance to Neath’s Gnoll Estate Country Park.

The marble gates and series of plaques which form the memorial commemorate those from the area who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

‘Despicable’

A council spokesman said: “This is a despicable crime – a heritage crime – and one which shows complete disrespect for the local armed service personnel who bravely gave their lives in the wars.

“We would appeal to anyone who knows anything about the disappearance of these plaques or who may know their whereabouts to contact South Wales Police.”

One of the plaques was taken on Thursday, July 18th and the other was taken on Sunday, July 21st, 2024. Both plaques were positioned on the lower part of the memorial.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the Memorial Gates on those dates is asked to contact their local police station.

