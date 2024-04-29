Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Police issue appeal for missing man

29 Apr 2024 1 minute read
Joseph Bolton has been reported missing

Police have issued an appeal to find a missing Newport man.

Joseph Bolton, 23, was last seen at his home address in Newport on Sunday (28 April).

Officer say he is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Joseph is described as around 5ft 11” tall, with mousey brown hair.

Whereabouts

He has links to Bristol and the St Julian’s area of Newport.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400137304.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.