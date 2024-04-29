Police issue appeal for missing man

Police have issued an appeal to find a missing Newport man.

Joseph Bolton, 23, was last seen at his home address in Newport on Sunday (28 April).

Officer say he is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Joseph is described as around 5ft 11” tall, with mousey brown hair.

Whereabouts

He has links to Bristol and the St Julian’s area of Newport.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400137304.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

