Police issue appeal to find missing Cwmbran man

Gwent Police have issued an appeal for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael Moorbey, 72, who was last seen in Cwmbran on Monday 23 September.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information to find Michael Moorbey who is missing.

“Michael, 72, was last seen at an address in Coed Eva, Cwmbran at around 11pm on Monday 23 September.

“He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and may be wearing a black puffa coat/jacket.

“Michael is described as a white, around 5 ft 5”, of medium build with grey hair. He usually wears transition lens glasses that react to the light.

“He has links to the south west of England, particularly Weymouth, and may be travelling in that direction by train.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400319153.

“Michael is also urged to get in touch with us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

