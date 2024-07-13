Police launch appeal after silent soldier memorial is damaged

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for information following vandalism to a silent soldier memorial.

Damage to the statue outside Wrexham Memorial Hall in Bodhyfryd was first reported on 11 July but it the police say they do not currently know the exact time or date it occured.

District Support Sergeant Rhian Hughes said: “It is disappointing that someone would see fit to vandalise a memorial which serves as a reminder of those who have given their lives to protect others.

“We have launched an investigation into this disrespectable behaviour, and I would ask anyone with information about the damage to contact us.

“I would also request that anyone who may have footage of the area that may assist us in discovering when the damage took place to contact us.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers, quoting reference 24000607424.

