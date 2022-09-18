Police launch appeal for missing Senghenydd man

Gwent Police has launched an appeal to find a man from Senghenydd who has been reported as missing.

Kelvin Watkins, 63, was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday 17 September and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 5’ 3” tall and has grey hair.

Kelvin has links to the Caerphilly and Cardiff areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 2200316452.

You can also contact the force via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Kelvin is also urged to get in contact with the police to confirm he is safe and well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

