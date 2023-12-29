Police launch appeal for missing teen

Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find a teenager who went missing on Boxing Day.

Kiera Jones, 17, was last seen in the Trelewis area of Merthyr Tydfil and officers have become increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Kiera was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday 26 December. She is described as being 5 ft 2” tall of medium build with shoulder length black hair.

She has known links to Caerphilly, Trelewis, Bargoed and Gelligaer.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300439136.

Gwent Police has also urged Kiera to get in touch.

