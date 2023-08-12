Police launch appeal for whereabouts of missing 13-year-old

Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an appeal for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing from her home in the Lampeter area since the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police say they believe 13-year-old Lily has travelled extensively using public transport over the last two days around the Birmingham, Tamworth, Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool areas, the most recent being Liverpool to Blackpool.

They also believe that she may have been in the company of a group of other people, believed to be teenagers, when in Liverpool and Blackpool.

Lily’s family is increasingly concerned about her.

Her grandmother, Jackie Jones from Lampeter, has spoken on behalf of the family and wants Lilly to know that: “Everyone is really worried about you, please get in touch and come home, we miss you terribly and love you.”

Lily is described as a white female, 5ft 6″ in height, slight – medium build and has dyed red/copper coloured hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie / gillet or a red coat, and white Nike trainers.

The family and police are appealing for anyone who sees Lilly to contact their local police force immediately quoting the Dyfed-Powys Police reference DP-20230810-034.

