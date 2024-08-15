Police launch appeal to find missing 98-year-old

South Wales Police has launched an appeal for information to assist them in the search for a missing 98-year-old man.

Reginald Rees, who has been reported as missing by his family, was last seen on Wednesday morning (August 14) just before 8.35am in Pencaerfenni Park, Crofty in Swansea.

He was driving a distinctive red-and-black Renault Captur, with registration number Y44REG.

Officers say he was last seen wearing light brown or cream trousers; a striped light purple shirt; light green body warmer and brown Velcro shoes.

He may or not be wearing his glasses.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have seen Reginald, or who has information which will help us find him should make contact quoting occurrence number 2400272022.”

