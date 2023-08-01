Police launch appeal to find missing man with Caerphilly links

Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man with links to the Caerphilly area.

Georgie Tannetta, from Cardiff, who is reported as missing was last heard from at around 9.15pm on Sunday 23 July and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Georgie is white, of slim build, 5’6” tall, and has dark brown hair with blue eyes.

He has known links to Caerphilly as well as Roath and Trowbridge.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300247369.

Georgie is also urged to get in touch with Police to confirm that he is safe and well.

Although the photo released by the Force is of poor quality, Gwent Police have said the image is a more recent likeness of Georgie than previous photos that have been issued as part of the appeal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

