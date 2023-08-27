Police launch appeal to find missing Newport teen

Gwent Police has issued an appeal for help to find 13-year-old Cacie Hawkeswood-James who has been reported as missing.

Cacie, who also goes by the surname Bowden, was last seen at around 2.40pm on Monday 21 August in Newport and officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is believed to be wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a grey hoodie and has dark shoulder length hair.

Cacie has known links to Cwmbran.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police us on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300281520.

Cacie is also urged to contact the police to confirm she is safe and well.

