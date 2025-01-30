Police launch crackdown on lorry drivers using road as ‘cut-through’

Nicholas Thomas

Police have made an arrest and reported several other drivers for offences during a crackdown on large vehicles using the B4591.

The operation follows a councillor’s concerns some drivers were illegally using the weight-restricted road, in Rogerstone and northern Newport, as a “cut-through”.

Cllr Chris Reeks called for patrols of the road, where he said drivers “regularly” flout rules on weight restrictions.

In response, Gwent Police set up patrols of the B4591, over the weekend, to clamp down on the reported bad behaviour.

Weight restriction

A spokesperson for the force said seven drivers were reported for breaching the 7.5 tonne weight restriction on the road.

Officers also arrested a driver of a light goods vehicle (LGV) for allegedly failing a roadside drug test.

They also identified “various minor road traffic offences” and three insecure loads deemed likely to cause injury.

The police spokesperson said officers also immobilised a vehicle for being “too unsafe to continue its journey”.

Following news of the crackdown, Cllr Reeks, who represents the Rogerstone North ward, praised the police response.

“I’m really pleased at how swift the reaction from Gwent Police and the Commercial Vehicle Unit has been,” he said. “To set up this operation along High Cross Road so quickly, and catch so many offenders in such a short time, was a great result which will be very reassuring to the residents who live along that stretch of the road.”

