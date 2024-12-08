Police launch drugs crackdown in run up to Christmas

North Wales Police officers are working with pubs and bars as it launches a crack down on drug use in the run up to Christmas.

Licensing checks were recently conducted at 10 pubs across Anglesey in which police, accompanied by a drugs dog, checked for signs of drug use in the locations.

Drugs

Several people were stopped and searched following the specially trained drugs dog indicating the presence of drugs.

This resulted in two people being found in the possession of suspected class A drugs, as well as further traces of class A drugs being found in a number of public houses that were visited.

A further two people were arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour and were referred to Checkpoint, which is a voluntary offender programme which aims to prevent further disorderly behaviour.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Dylan Roberts said: “I am grateful to the local licensees for their ongoing support and continue to work with them to ensure a safe nighttime environment for the residents of Anglesey.

“It is concerning to find traces of suspected class A drugs in some of the premises and we are committed to working with partners to eradicate this.

“We will soon be returning to more pubs across Anglesey with the assistance of the drugs dog to carry out more checks during this busy period.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug use in their local area to report it to police or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”

Anyone with concerns about should contact us via our website or by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

