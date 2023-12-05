Police launch man hunt after Aberfan stabbing

Emily Price

South Wales Police have launched a man hunt following the stabbing of a 29 year old woman in Aberfan on Tuesday morning.

Several schools and childcare centres remain locked down in Merthyr Tydfil following the major incident which took place shortly after 9 o’ clock.

Armed police, ambulances and a helicopter were at the scene and a woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

However, officers say they are still searching for the suspect.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: “The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and inquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers.

“Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.

“We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.

“The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment.”

Greenfield School, a special needs school, said all perimeter gates have been locked and pupils are being kept indoors.

The Trinity Childcare and Family Centre has also locked its doors, with all staff and children safe inside.

The Wellbeing community centre has also said it is closed until further notice.

Lock down

Text messages were sent to parents of pupils of Ynysown Primary School in Aberfan that said: “Due to an incident in the locality school is currently on lock down as a precautionary measure. All children are well, we will update parents in due course.

“Please do not call the school as we are keeping the lines free incase police need to call.”

Dafydd Price has a child at Ynysowen Primary School. He said: “I came back from the school run this morning and saw about five police cars and ambulances race past my house. I went outside and there was a helicopter overhead.

“I watched it fly down the valley toward the school and it hovered there for a while. I left the house straight away and walked down the street to see what was going on.

“There were people gathered by the shop in Merthyr Vale talking about the helicopter. Armed police came up the hill and went down to the train station. I wanted to go straight to the school to pic up my daughter but I got a text message from the head teacher telling parents to stay away.”

Another resident told Nation.Cymru she had been stopped by armed police and asked for train times.

She said: “Two riot vans pulled up by Merthyr Vale station. Cops came out and then got a radio call. All jumped back in and sped off again.”

Stagecoach has diverted buses away from the Aberfan area.

Incident

MP for Merthyr Tydfil, Gerald Jones told Sky news: “Aberfan is a very close knit and tight community. The community centre and the schools have locked down because they are in very close proximity to the incident in Moy Road.

“There is undoubtedly serious concern within the community this morning and hopefully the police can be given the time to deal with this incident that’s developing.”

“I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

MS for Merthyr Tydfil, Dawn Bowden issued a statement on social media that said: “I am aware of a serious incident in Aberfan this morning. I have spoken to the Police and will await further information from them.

“However, please take advice given by the Police who will be grateful for your co-operation while this incident is dealt with. Thank you.”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has said his thoughts are with the people of Aberfan.

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies mentioned the incident in the Senedd on Tuesday, saying his thoughts were with the village.

Mr Drakeford said: “Can I echo what the leader of the opposition said about the events that are unfolding in Aberfan? I was grateful for the briefing I received earlier in the day from Dawn Bowden, the constituency member.

“Events continue to unfold and for the moment our thoughts are with people caught up in them and there will be more, no doubt, that we will learn.”

More to follow…

