Police launch murder investigation in Buckley

A Buckley man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an incident in the town last night, October 4.

North Wales Police stated: “Detectives are investigating an incident which occurred in Precinct Way, Buckley at approximately 10.30pm last night (Tuesday).

“Officers attended the location to reports of a man having been the subject of an attack.

“Despite the best efforts of colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, he later died in hospital.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are both from the Buckley area, and are currently being held in police custody.”

Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the wider community.

“However, an increased police presence will be seen in the area today whilst we conduct further investigations.

“Anyone with any information that can help us should contact us via our online webchat facility or on 101 quoting reference B151202.”

