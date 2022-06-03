Police launch witness appeal after cyclist dies in Raglan collision

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan at around 7.20pm on Thursday 2 June.

Officers attended the collision which involved a bicycle and a van – a white Vauxhall Movano.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that the cyclist, a woman in her thirties, had died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 46-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

The A40 is currently closed between the Hardwick gyratory and the roundabout at Raglan in both directions.

Gwent Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A40 between 7pm and 7.30pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact them.

You can call them on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200184652 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

