Police may impose matchday rules on city bar after fan trouble

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A sports bar may have to tighten security on Newport County AFC home matchdays after police raised concerns about bad behaviour.

A senior officer told Newport Council’s licensing committee the force was investigating two alleged confrontations between some fans of the Exiles and away supporters.

Gwent Police has now agreed with the council powers to impose stricter licensing conditions on Bar Amber, in High Street, when County play at home.

“Incidents”

The committee heard one “incident” in February 2023 allegedly involved “concerning behaviour of patrons” at Bar Amber following a league match against Swindon Town.

The second alleged incident took place after County played Eastleigh in the FA Cup in February 2024, when police responded to a callout to “serious disorder”.

This reportedly involved “50 football fans fighting” and a group of people leaving Bar Amber to “join the brawl”, superintendent Jason White told the committee in written submissions.

Council licensing officer Steve Pontin told members that the management team which rented Bar Amber had since decided to “surrender the lease to the premises”.

Much of the meeting on April 9 was held behind closed doors because the alleged incidents are still under police investigation.

“Cooperation”

Following deliberations, the committee said it “acknowledged the cooperation of the premises licence holder, who accepted that the conditions proposed by the police were reasonable”.

Those extra conditions will “only come into effect at [the force’s] written request if the police feel that there is potential for crime and disorder when Newport County play a home game”.

Potential matchday conditions include door staff manning the entrance to the bar, no drinks to be allowed outside, no use of outside furniture, and a maximum of 60 customers inside Bar Amber – all for three hours before and after a match.

Additionally, no under-18s will be allowed inside for the same period of time, and the licence holder or a named manager must be present. Staff must also use a Challenge 25 system to prevent underage customers entering the bar.

