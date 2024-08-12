Support our Nation today - please donate here
Police name 15-year-old who died in River Severn

12 Aug 2024 1 minute read
A 15-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a river has been named by police.

Holli Smallman, from Welshpool, was found in the River Severn on Friday, August 9, Dyfed-Powys Police said on Monday.

Her body was pulled from the water at about 8pm, after a multi-agency search.

A police spokeswoman added: “Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

