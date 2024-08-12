News
Police name 15-year-old who died in River Severn
A 15-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a river has been named by police.
Holli Smallman, from Welshpool, was found in the River Severn on Friday, August 9, Dyfed-Powys Police said on Monday.
Her body was pulled from the water at about 8pm, after a multi-agency search.
A police spokeswoman added: “Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments