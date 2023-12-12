Police name teenagers killed in collision between bus and car

Police have named three men killed in a collision between a bus and a car in Coedely.

Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, died along with 18-year-olds Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith, both from Tonypandy, after a road traffic collision at around 7pm on Monday, South Wales Police said.

Two others suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road.

Tragic

Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

