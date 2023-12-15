Police name woman killed in Treforest explosion

The woman who died in the explosion at Treforest Industrial Estate, in Rhondda Cynon Taf on Wednesday evening has been named as 40-year-old Danielle Evans.

In a tribute issued through South Wales Police, her family said: “Dan was a whirlwind of a woman. She leaves a gaping hole in her family and friends’ hearts, which will never be replaced.

“She was an intelligent, caring and beautiful soul. She started her own successful laboratory business – Celtic Food Labs. Poured her heart and soul into it, but the most important things to her were her husband, family, dogs and friends.

“She was a fiercely loyal and loving wife. The best friend anyone could hope for. She met strangers and friends with the same positive, infectious and loving energy. She pulled you into her orbit like nobody you will ever meet or will again. A magnet that pulled us all together.

“Her passions were science, camping, partying with her friends and quality time with her beloved family. She was an amazing aunty and cherished every second with her nieces. She came from a loving family and was so close to her mum, dad, brother, aunties and uncles, her love was boundless. She touched so many lives. She will be so sorely missed but my word, do we all have some amazing memories that we made and cherish.”

Investigations

South Wales Police said investigations continue into the cause of the explosion and fire with help from the Health and Safety Executive and fire service.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with Danielle’s family, friends and work colleagues, at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident, and these enquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies.

“The patience and understanding of the businesses in Treforest Industrial Estate and local residents is very much appreciated whilst this work remains ongoing.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

