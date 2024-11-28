Police officer found not guilty of sexual assault

A Dyfed-Powys Police officer has been found not guilty of sexual assault by penetration following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

DC Sam Garside, based in the force’s Ceredigion division, had been suspended from duties since July 2023 when it was reported that he had committed an offence while off duty in December 2021.

He denied the offence.

serious allegation

DCC Ifan Charles said: “This was a serious allegation made against an individual whose job was to safeguard the people of Dyfed-Powys, and as such swift action was taken when the report was made.

“DC Garside was immediately suspended from duties while a full and thorough investigation was carried out, and today’s verdict brings the criminal justice process to a close.

“It should be noted that the force will now consider whether any formal action needs to be taken from a police officer misconduct perspective in accordance with the statutory framework.”

He added:”While the outcome of the criminal proceedings will clearly be of direct relevance to this assessment, it is important to point out this is an entirely separate consideration.

“DC Garside will remain suspended from duty whilst this assessment is undertaken and any potential return to work will be dependent on the outcome of that assessment”

