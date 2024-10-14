Police officer pleads not guilty to sexual assault

A police officer has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with two incidents in Cardiff.

Fiona Anderson, 32, from Exeter, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

A spokesperson for the court confirmed she entered not guilty pleas to two charges.

The charges relate to two incidents alleged to have taken place in Cardiff in 2018.

Devon and Cornwall Police

Anderson, a police constable with Devon and Cornwall Police, was not on duty at the time.

She was initially arrested and bailed in March 2023 and has remained suspended from duty since her initial arrest.

No trial date has been set with the prosecution requesting the case be transferred to Bristol.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

