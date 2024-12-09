Police operation launched to keep shoppers and revelers safe in Cardiff city centre

South Wales Police has launched an operation to keep visitors to Cardiff city centre safe this Christmas.

Dubbed Operation Mistletoe, the force is deploying additional resources with around 142,000 people visiting the city centre daily in the pre-Christmas period.

So far this month, as part of Operation Mistletoe, officers have conducted plain-clothed patrols to arrest wanted people, a knife-sweep, and seized several bikes in a joint operation with city centre wardens to tackle the illegal use of e-bikes.

Alcohol sales

With sales of alcohol expected to rise by over 50% compared to an average month, partners working with South Wales Police from the alcohol treatment centre, street pastors and taxi marshals are working every Friday and Saturday night. A Safety Bus is also on patrol to help vulnerable people.

South Wales Police Inspector Adrian Snook said: “We want people to come to Cardiff to enjoy the Christmas season and everything the city has to offer.

“Operation Mistletoe will focus on both the day and nighttime economy, with additional patrols to create a safe environment for all.

“We want everyone to enjoy the capital but in a way that is socially acceptable and respectful of others.

“Throughout December we are working closely with our partner agencies to ensure that everybody has a good time and that they get home safely.”

