Police release artist impression of what missing Cardiff man might look like now

South Wales Police have released an artist impression of how a missing man might look 16 months on from his disappearance.

49-year-old Shane Barnett was last seen in Cardiff on Sunday May 7th 2023 leaving the University Hospital of Wales.

Officers say extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Shane but there have been no confirmed sightings since he was seen on Allensbank Road, close to the hospital, at around 12.30pm that day.

Shane grew up in Bettws and is known to live a transient lifestyle and could possibly be living in a tent.

He has links to Swansea and has previously lived in the Roath area of Cardiff.

Shane is described as 6ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short, light grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey North Face t-shirt, a black jacket, green cargo trousers, black trainers, and had a black rucksack with him.

In May 2024, Shane’s mother Diane Bush, from Bridgend, made an emotional plea for information on anniversary of his disappearance.

Loved

She said: “Shane must feel like he’s the most unwanted person in the world and he’s not at all. He’s very much wanted, and he’s very much loved.

“My message to Shane is please just get in touch. I’ll come to get you wherever you are, please just let us know that you’re alive. I’m living in Bridgend I can come anywhere to get you.

“And if anybody knows where Shane is, please do the decent thing and let us know one way or the other, even if they were to turn around and say, I’m sorry he passed away.

“We really need him to come home. I don’t know if he realises how much we love him.”

Anyone who may have seen Shane, or who has information which will help officers find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300147308.

