Police renew appeal for information about Newbridge man who disappeared on 30 December 2012

Gwent Police has renewed its appeal to find out what happened to Kyle Vaughan on what would have been his 35th birthday.

The Newbridge man disappeared on Sunday 30 December 2012, then aged 24, and did not return after leaving his home for the evening.

The car he was driving, a silver Peugeot 306, was involved in a single vehicle collision on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca on the same day as his disappearance.

A missing person enquiry was initially launched which then became a murder investigation.

A total of eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Kyle’s disappearance, but all were released without charge.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain from Gwent Police said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle remains very much active and we remain in regular contact with his family.

“Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public.

“As part of this extensive investigation, we have to date conducted searches in 40 areas, interviewed in excess of 200 people, received more than 180 intelligence logs and taken nearly 900 witness statements.

“Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family, who’ve never given up hope of finding out what happened to him, so desperately want.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

An online portal will be open for a period of three months, starting from Thursday 3 August, for members of the public to submit information relating to the investigation into Kyles disappearance via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62WH020313K13-PO1.

Desperate

Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers Wales national manager, said: “It is understandably very difficult for Kyle’s family, who are still desperate for answers and to know what really happened.

“We are hoping our renewed appeal and increased reward will remind the public about this case and the important role they can play in seeking justice for Kyle’s family and friends.

“We believe that somebody knows what happened to Kyle.

“If you want to do the right thing – but feel unable to speak directly to the police – please remember that Crimestoppers charity can help.

“We are independent from the police. We have always kept our promise of anonymity, and millions of people have trusted us with their crime information.

“We won’t judge. We don’t ask your name. We just listen to what you know. When you hang up the phone or click send, you’re done. We promise that you will remain completely anonymous.

“Our UK contact centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can complete an anonymous form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

“No-one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes all the difference.”

You can contact Gwent Police direct on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 397 30/12/12, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for a reward. Only information given to Crimestoppers using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling the UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 will qualify.

