Police renew appeal on 12th anniversary of Kyle Vaughan’s disappearance

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the whereabouts of a man on the 12th anniversary of his disappearance.

Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he disappeared in Newbridge, Gwent, on December 30 2012.

Mystery surrounds his whereabouts, after his crashed car was found abandoned on a country road, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

‘Unanswered questions’

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck, senior investigating officer, said: “Kyle would be 36 now and our detectives continue to work on this case, following up any lines of inquiry that emerge.

“His family have lived with unanswered questions for so long and we remain in regular contact with them as we continue our efforts to find out what happened to him.

“I’m urging members of the public to contact us with any information they have, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward.”

The factory worker, known to his friends as Jabbers, was last seen at his home in Newbridge.

Silver Peugeot 306

Later that same night his damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys.

It was not clear whether Mr Vaughan had been driving the vehicle, but police said they were confident he would have been able to walk away from the crash.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Mr Vaughan’s disappearance but all were released without charge.

