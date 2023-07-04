Police reopen investigation and launch new probe into partygate allegations

The Metropolitan Police has reopened its investigation into potential Covid breaches during an event at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in December 2020 and has launched a new probe into a gathering in Parliament during the same month.

Last week Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon apologised for attending an event in Parliament while Covid restrictions were still in place.

The Guido Fawkes website reported that the Conservative MP, was the co-host of an alleged drinks event on December 8 2020, with the site quoting a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin describing the event as “joint birthday drinks” to mark the pair turning 54 and 65 respectively.

The event came under the spotlight when Boris Johnson lashed out at the Privileges Committee ahead of its damning report into his conduct, and accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of “monstrous hypocrisy” for allegedly attending the event with his wife.

Ms Crosbie confirmed the event took place but said she had not sent out any invitation.

“Regarding reports of an event held on 8th December 2020 I would like to set out the facts,” she said in a statement.

“The invitation for this event was not sent out by me. I attended the event briefly, I did not drink and I did not celebrate my birthday. I went home shortly after to be with my family.

“I apologise unreservedly for a momentary error of judgment in attending the event”.

New evidence

The force said it is reopening an investigation into potential breaches of the regulations at an event in Matthew Parker Street on December 14 2020, following assessment of new evidence that was not previously provided to officers.

Last month a video emerged of a party held at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) on December 14 while Covid restrictions were in place, with footage obtained by the Sunday Mirror appearing to show Conservative staff dancing and joking about lockdown rules.

The Met and Thames Valley Police will not open an investigation into potential breaches of the regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers, after assessing material referred by the Cabinet Office.

The Met said: “Based on an assessment of that material and an account provided regarding the diary entries, and also having sought some further clarification, the Met and Thames Valley Police have each assessed the events in their jurisdiction and concluded that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation.”

The force said it will provide further updates “at the appropriate time”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

