Police seize 2,000 cannabis plants from disused building

Gwent Police has uncovered a large cannabis farm inside a disused building on Bridge Street, Newport.

Officers were initially called by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service about a motorcycle on fire.

On arrival, officers noticed the smell of cannabis coming from a nearby building.

A search of the building’s ground floor revealed a large-scale cannabis cultivation operation as officers seized around 2,000 cannabis plants and a mobile phone.

A police cordon was also set up while engineers disconnected the power supply to the building.

‘Commercial operation’

Sergeant Paul Turner, Neighbourhood Policing for Newport Central, said: “Our officers carried out a search of a seemingly disused building and disrupted a significant commercial operation growing cannabis.

“Our investigation to identify those responsible is ongoing, and you may see our officers in the area as we carry out our enquiries.

“The public play a vital role in providing us with important information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch immediately.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Newport.”

Anyone with relevant information on the cannabis farm can contact Gwent Police direct via the website, on 101, or DM on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2500002025.

Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

