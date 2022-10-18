Police start forensic review into material held over 1976 farmhouse double deaths

Police have commenced a forensic review of material held in connection with the deaths of siblings Martha and Griff Thomas at Ffynnon Samson, Llangolman in 1976.

The original inquest in 1977 found that Martha was unlawfully killed, while an open verdict was returned on Griff.

The work to identify what material remained and feasibility of further examination, in consultation with forensic scientists, has now been completed, and based on the advice, it is thought that modern techniques can be applied to establish if additional evidence is present on a limited number of items that may be relevant to this case.

Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Superintendent Paul Jones said: “Significant developments have been seen in forensic science over the last forty years which may provide additional information even in cases of this age.

“Whilst the investigation at the time (1976) was thorough, the forensic science was limited compared with today, and we will explore whether modern techniques can shed further light on the events at Ffynnon Samson in 1976.

“At this stage we don’t know what answers, if any, the forensic review will give us, but I am keeping an open mind.

“We will continue to keep the family informed of any developments.”

