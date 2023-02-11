Police to take no further action after boy lost finger in alleged bullying incident
Police have announced that no further action will be taken following a nine month investigation into the loss of a boy’s finger while allegedly running away from bullies at school.
Shantal Bailey said her son had faced “racial and physical abuse” since he started secondary school at Abertillery Learning Community in South Wales and he was trying to get away from his tormentors when he sustained the injury.
Following an investigation, Gwent Police have concluded that Raheem left the school “of his own accord” with no-one else involved in his injuries, and no further action will be taken.
The incident attracted widespread coverage and messages of support from sports stars, and condemnation from politicians.
A fundraising campaign following the amputation raised over £100,000 in donations for Raheem’s treatment. Shantal is now looking into having a prosthetic fitted for her son.
The family have since moved away from the area.
Difficult time
A statement from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an assault of an 11-year-old boy at a school in Abertillery on Tuesday, May 17. All reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Gwent Police. Officers have interviewed several people under caution and viewed CCTV footage from the school.
“Our investigation found that Raheem left the school premises of his own accord and no other persons were involved in him sustaining the injury to his hand. After undertaking a detailed and thorough investigation we will not be taking any further action. We’ve met with Raheem’s family and informed them of the outcome of the investigation.”
A statement from the council added: “We have worked closely with the school leadership team and the local authority and have appreciated their co-operation though this complex investigation. We all remain committed to keeping children safe.
“This has been an extremely difficult time for all involved. The incident unfortunately led to widespread commentary on social media and in the press, including by some high profile stakeholders. The press and social media coverage fuelled unhelpful speculation during an ongoing Police investigation when the school and the Council were unable to comment.
“Now the official police investigation has concluded, the Council is commissioning an independent review to identify any lessons learned to help inform future incident management responses.
“Abertillery Learning Community and the Council is appreciative of the support from families, colleagues and the wider community, and is pleased this has now reached a conclusion.”
