Police warn that ‘night hawkers’ are digging up Roman fort in Caernarfon

Police have warned the public to keep an eye out after reports of ‘night hawkers’ digging up a Roman fort in Caernarfon.

The historic Segontium fort in the east of the town was one of the Roman’s most important military bases in Wales and survived until the end of their occupation of Britain.

Police however have warned that people armed with metal detectors may be attempting to claim some of the site’s historic heritage for themselves.

“We have received reports of night hawking at Segontium Fort, Caernarfon,” they said.

“Night hawking is the practice of illegal metal detecting at protected heritage sites. Hawkers have been digging at the site and we would ask that you report any such activity to us.”

Segontium was founded by Roman General Gnaeus Julius Agricola, who was responsible for much of the Roman conquest of Britain. After he had conquered the Ordovices he began building the fort in AD 77 or 78 on a spot that offered a good view of the Menai Strait to the west.

The fort was designed to hold about a thousand auxiliary infantry and was connected by road via Sarn Helen with the south of Wales and another Roman base at Chester to the east.

The A4085 to the village of Waunfawr now cuts through the middle of the site.

