Political party funding rules may be reformed amid Musk interest, Starmer says

The Government will look at potential reforms to political party funding, Sir Keir Starmer said, as the leader of the Liberal Democrats raised the “spectre” of Elon Musk’s possible donation to Reform UK.

Sir Ed Davey asked the Prime Minister to change the rules around party funding amid the US businessman’s continued interest in British politics and support for Nigel Farage’s party.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Ed said: “While the honourable member for Clacton may miss out on his big allowance from Elon Musk, the spectre of the richest man in the world trying to buy a British political party should give us all pause for thought.

“And, after years of the Conservatives taking millions of pounds of Russian money, will the Prime Minister now work with us to bring in long overdue reforms of party funding, so that people power in this country lies with the voters and not wealthy overseas oligarchs?”

Critical

Mr Musk has been increasingly vocal about British politics in recent months. In posts on the social media network X, which he owns, he has been critical of the Labour Government, and Sir Keir.

The tech billionaire met Mr Farage and Reform UK’s treasurer, Nick Candy, at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in December.

However, Mr Musk seemingly withdrew his support for the Clacton MP’s leadership on Sunday over Mr Farage’s rejection of calls to support jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Mr Musk posted: “The Reform Party need a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

“Cool”

Earlier in the day Mr Farage had told Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show on BBC One that Mr Musk’s support made the party look “cool”.

Replying to the Lib Dem leader on Wednesday, Sir Keir joked about Mr Musk’s volte-face.

He said: “I think we all had a smile on Sunday when the honourable member said how cool it was to have the support of Musk, only for Musk to say he should be removed just a few hours later – that’s the rough and tough of politics.

“And, of course, we’re looking at the question of funding more generally.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

