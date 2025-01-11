Political programme Sharp End moves to new slot

Emily Price

ITV Cymru Wales’ political programme Sharp End is moving to a new day for the new year.

The show – which has been on air for over two decades – will now be broadcast on Tuesdays instead of its previous slot on a Monday.

“It makes sense,” says Sharp End presenter Rob Osborne.

“In a Welsh context, Tuesday is the ideal day to be on air. It’s when First Minister’s Questions take place, everyone we need is in town, and, above all, we can be more reactive to the latest developments in politics as we look ahead to the 2026 elections.”

The programme covers issues of national importance in Wales with original stories, in-depth analysis and interviews with Welsh political figures.

‘Different’

Osborne, who took over from Adrian Masters in 2020, is now in his fifth year as host.

He said: “We don’t want Sharp End to be like any other political programme. It’s in our DNA to be different.

“With an ever-evolving media landscape, we’re all competing for viewers. That’s why we chose a bright set you’d usually see on a breakfast programme – it grabs your attention.

“I travel across Wales to meet voters and hear their concerns. We must remember that politics is about people.”

Unique

Two years ago, the show was extended from 30 to 60 minutes each week, and it uniquely includes a monthly Westminster panel featuring MPs.

Sharp End’s series producer, Ailsa Chalk, said: “It’s important that we hear and scrutinise every layer of government.

“We make a virtue of bringing Welsh issues to Westminster and featuring council leaders on our panels. Political broadcasting is changing – people want to understand why decisions are made and more context.

“Wherever we can, we put the voters at the heart of our coverage. That’s what Sharp End is all about.”

The new series starts on Tuesday 14th January.

“All I need to do now is remember to turn up on the right day,” joked Osborne.

