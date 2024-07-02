Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Poll: Has anything during the general election campaign persuaded you to change your vote?

02 Jul 2024 1 minute read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing the general election outside 10 Downing Street. Photo Lucy North/PA Wire

Six weeks ago, Rishi Sunak announced during a downpour that the next UK general election would be held on 4 July.

After all the TV debates, party political broadcasts, millions of words published in newspapers and online – and if you have been really (un) lucky face-to face canvassing – has anything really happened since then to change people’s minds about who they intend to vote for.

At the weekend, Nation.Cymru’s Martin Shipton described it as the most uninspiring general election campaign in living memory.

Do you agree?

Has the last six weeks done anything to persuade you to change your vote?

Yes

Click here if you have changed your mind about which party you will vote for at the general election after six weeks of campaigning.

No

Click here if you haven't changed your mind about which party you will vote for at the general election after six weeks of campaigning.

×

Thank you for your vote!

The poll runs until 6pm on Wednesday 3 July and we will announce the result by 7pm.

 

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dai Ponty
Dai Ponty
17 minutes ago

Yes always voted Labour in General election and Plaid in Welsh assembly elections after Gething actions i switched to Plaid

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.