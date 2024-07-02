Poll: Has anything during the general election campaign persuaded you to change your vote?

Six weeks ago, Rishi Sunak announced during a downpour that the next UK general election would be held on 4 July.

After all the TV debates, party political broadcasts, millions of words published in newspapers and online – and if you have been really (un) lucky face-to face canvassing – has anything really happened since then to change people’s minds about who they intend to vote for.

At the weekend, Nation.Cymru’s Martin Shipton described it as the most uninspiring general election campaign in living memory.

Do you agree?

Has the last six weeks done anything to persuade you to change your vote?

