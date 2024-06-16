Poll: How would you vote if there was a general election tomorrow?

The second half of the general election campaign is underway and according to the latest polling the Labour Party still has a substantial lead over the Conservatives.

Labour is on course for a 262-seat majority, an analysis by pollster Survation published on Saturday has suggested.

Meanwhile, a voting intention poll by Savanta also contained bad news for Rishi Sunak, with a warning the Tories could face “electoral extinction”.

Welsh Voters

The latest YouGov/ITV Wales voting poll, published last week, shows that almost half (45%) of Welsh voters say they are going to vote for Labour, up three points since the previous poll in December.

The Conservatives are significantly behind in second place on 18% (-2), with Reform UK third on 13% (+1) and Plaid Cymru close behind on 12% (-3).

So, if there was a general election tomorrow, how would you vote?

Conservatives Click here if you would vote for the Conservative Party if there was a general election tomorrow. Vote Greens Click here if you would vote for the Green Party if there was a general election tomorrow. Vote Labour Click here if you would vote for the Labour Party if there was a general election tomorrow. Vote Liberal Democrats Click here if you would vote for the Liberal Democrats if there was a general election tomorrow. Vote Plaid Cymru Click here if you would vote for Plaid Cymru if there was a general election tomorrow. Vote Reform Click here if you would vote for Reform UK if there was a general election tomorrow. Vote None of the above Click here if you would not vote for any of the parties listed above if there was a general election tomorrow. Vote

× Thank you for your vote!

Voting closes at 6pm on Wednesday 19 June and we will publish the results after 7PM.

