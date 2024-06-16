Poll: How would you vote if there was a general election tomorrow?
The second half of the general election campaign is underway and according to the latest polling the Labour Party still has a substantial lead over the Conservatives.
Labour is on course for a 262-seat majority, an analysis by pollster Survation published on Saturday has suggested.
Meanwhile, a voting intention poll by Savanta also contained bad news for Rishi Sunak, with a warning the Tories could face “electoral extinction”.
Welsh Voters
The latest YouGov/ITV Wales voting poll, published last week, shows that almost half (45%) of Welsh voters say they are going to vote for Labour, up three points since the previous poll in December.
The Conservatives are significantly behind in second place on 18% (-2), with Reform UK third on 13% (+1) and Plaid Cymru close behind on 12% (-3).
So, if there was a general election tomorrow, how would you vote?
Voting closes at 6pm on Wednesday 19 June and we will publish the results after 7PM.
With Labour heading for a massive majority, there is no benefit to pepole living in Wales in voting for them.
Much better to ensure a healthy Welsh voice to state our case.
Would have voted Labour if they could guarantee further devolved powers to Wales. But instead we get Labour individuals parachuted in to protect the Crown. So Plaid it is.
I usually vote Labour for Westminster and Plaid in Senedd elections but not this time. The appalling scandals around Vaughan Gething and anti-devolution antics of UK Labour means they can get stuffed.
Will prob vote Plaid….but they are crap, aren’t they?!?