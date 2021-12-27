Poll projects near-wipeout for Conservatives in Wales at a General Election
A poll has suggested that the Conservative party in Wales would face a near-wipeout if a General Election was held now, only holding on to two seats.
According to the Focaldata MRP poll commissioned by the Sunday Times the Conservative party would only hold on to Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire if a General Election was fought now.
There is bad news for Plaid Cymru too who would lose three seats, only keeping hold of Dwyfor Meirionnydd, according to the poll. It’s unlikely however that Labour would in practice win some of the predicted seats, such as Ceredigion where they came fourth in 2019.
Furthermore, the next General Election is due to see Wales’ constituencies altered as the number of MPs is cut by eight to 32, from the current 40. Those changes are currently open to consultation.
The poll does however suggest that the Conservatives may have hit their high watermark of support in Wales in 2019, winning 14 seats including six gains, many of those in the north-east of the country.
This poll has them losing all those seats including some they have kept hold of since the start of the current run of Conservative governments in 2010, such as the Vale of Glamorgan, and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.
Across Wales, England and Scotland, the new poll puts Labour on 40 per cent and the Tories on 32 per cent. It predicted Labour would win 338 seats and the Conservatives 237.
The Liberal Democrats are predicted to win 11 seats, the same as in 2019.
MRP (multilevel regression and post-stratification) polls produce predictions based on the lifestyle and voting habits of particular constituencies to create an overall picture. It is believed to give a more accurate overview across the UK than conventional polling which projects onto constituencies the overall swing from one party to another.
Justin Ibbett, chief executive of Focaldata, said: “Boris Johnson has overseen a seismic drop in Conservative Party support across all sections of society. It compares to 1997, when Blair took power. The big difference now is that Starmer isn’t seen as a leader-in-waiting.
“But this poll still implies a Conservative wipeout. It confirms the trend we have been seeing in recent opinion polls, with Labour holding a strong vote-intention lead over the Tories. The Conservatives’ standing among the public has been badly hit by the string of damaging revelations over previous weeks.
“Indeed, that Labour performs so well in this MRP poll is more due to Conservative collapse than a resurgent Labour.”
Good. Bye bye. We deserve better.
But Labour aren’t ‘performing well’. It’s just that the Tories are performing abysmally badly. There’s a difference.
Let any who think Blair 2,0 (aka Starmer) and his joblot of pretenders offer any respite from the onslaught of neoliberalism be disabused: they’re Tories. A slightly different stripe, but Tories nonetheless.
I only vote for Welsh parties registered in Wales. Anyone else is just helping keep the status quo of English occupation.
Only near – come on, we can do better than that, though it might be fun to pick out the kindest, most thoughful, reasonable one to keep as an exemplar for the others.
If this comes to pass then good.
It’ll be especially good to see the back of Simon Fart.
But a note of caution: Stephen Crabb got just over 50% of the vote in his constituency at the last election which is one hell of a mountain to climb so I think we need to be cautious of opinion polls projecting electoral wipe-out.
The only poll that matters is the one where we cast votes. All the rest is just fiction and wishful thinking.
Roll on the day!
Why are Plaid seemingly polling so poorly? Discuss.
They refuse to establish a rapport with the English-speaking majority.
It’s called. Having principles. Plaid doesn’t lie to get elected. They serve all in Wales, be it Welsh or English speakers, where both Labour & Conservative primarily themselves & England.
It’s not Plaid that needs to explain why. Their aspirations for Wales are written in stone and unwavering. It’s the Welsh people who need to explain why they continue to vote for parties like Labour & Conservative that never do anything radical for Wales other than move the deckchairs on SS Britannia the sister ship of the Titanic.
Could Labour or Plaid Cymru please please target B&R, it is truly soul destroying to live every day knowing you are surrounded by brain dead idiots willingly voting for a party that is openly throwing farming under a bus while telling the farmers there’s nothing to worry about.
This would be the best Christmas present for Wales. The end of Covid and Conservatism. Both are viruses that have caused so much damage to Welsh society & democracy.
All well and good. But as in all classy pantomimes, every parliament needs a few villains.