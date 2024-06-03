Poll shows every parliamentary constituency in Wales backs phasing out sale of tobacco

A poll carried out by an anti-smoking organisation has shown widespread support for a proposed ban on phasing out the sale of tobacco.

In the run up to the general election, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) has published analysis by YouGov demonstrating majority support for phasing out the sale of tobacco among adults in every constituency in Wales, Scotland and England (Northern Ireland was not included in this poll).

Analysis

The analysis was carried out using a national GB survey of over 13,000 respondents, and was commissioned by ASH and funded by Cancer Research UK.

The analysis based on the constituencies in the forthcoming general election found levels of support ranging between 57% and 74%, showing the extent to which this policy cuts across political and social lines.

The highest level of support, 74%, was found in Keir Starmer’s constituency of Holborn and St Pancras. The constituencies of other party leaders also showed strong support, with 72% of the Rishi Sunak’s constituents in Richmond and Northallerton supporting the policy and 71% of constituents in Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey’s constituency of Kingston and Surbiton. All three leaders have backed the legislation.

In Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Plaid Cymru Westminster group leader Liz Saville Roberts’ constituency, 67% are supportive. In SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn’s constituency of Aberdeen South, 67% support the legislation.

“Vital”

Suzanne Cass, chief executive of ASH Wales Cymru, said: “Raising the age of sale for tobacco products is vital legislation for the future of our children, as it will protect them from vaping as well as smoking.

“The incoming government, whoever they are, must listen to constituents and commit to bringing it back as a priority when they announce their legislative programme in the King’s speech.”

ASH has also created a tool so people can look up the support in their own parliamentary constituency: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/dc9abeb6/9u6r8qzAVkG9cb7H7yJgCw?u=https://ashresources.shinyapps.io/mrp_constituencies/

