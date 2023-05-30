Poll shows Scots have issue with ‘London-centric system’ – Gordon Brown
Scotland has a problem with a “London-centric system”, Gordon Brown said as a poll suggested only 17% of Scots feel a “common bond” with those in London.
The former prime minister’s think tank, Our Scottish Future, polled Scots on the connection they felt with people in different parts of the UK.
The FocalData poll of 1,011 people was carried out between May 9 and 15.
Only 17% said they felt “common bonds” with Londoners, compared to 65% who said they did not, it found.
This pulled down the figure for “English people in general” – with 33% saying they had a common bond, against 52% who said they did not.
On the same question, Scots said ‘yes’ by large margins when it came to Geordies (58%), the Welsh (57%) and Liverpudlians (46%).
The former Labour leader will argue for constitutional change in both Scotland the UK at an event in Edinburgh on June 1.
Mark Drakeford
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham will also speak at the event, as will Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and actress, comedian and writer Arabella Weir.
Mr Brown said: “Our poll shows that Scotland’s problem is with Whitehall, Westminster and a London-centric system.
“Many parts of the rest of the UK also feel detached from a centralised state.
“That’s why this week we’re bringing to Scotland the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and the mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.
“They will talk about how, across the whole of the United Kingdom, we can fight for change we can believe in.”
A report authored by Mr Brown for the Labour party recommended abolishing the House of Lords and replacing it with a new, democratic upper chamber.
For a start, the devolved assemblies need equal powers (incl. the power to secede from the union; and those powers need to be constitutionally guaranteed in something the UK has never really had – a properly codified constitution. Otherwise devolved powers can be made to disappear at a stroke of a Whitehall pen.
For Gods sake are you surprised Scotland Wales Northern Ireland and the Midlands and North of England INVESTMENT GOES TO LONDON AND THE SOUTH COAST AND ALONG THE SOUTH COAST OF ENGLAND the rest of the disunited kingdom is an afterthought and that goes for both Tory and Labour governments