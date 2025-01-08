Pontypridd MS praises local opticians for sight-saving action

A former Welsh Government minister has thanked an opticians in Pontypridd after their swift action helped save his eyesight.

Pontypridd MS Mick Antoniw lost vision in one eye suddenly in late December and on the advice of his partner, he contacted his local Specsavers for urgent support.

Recognising the seriousness of his symptoms, the team promptly advised him to visit the store for further assessment.

Internal bleeding

The Specsavers team at the Taff Street store acted quickly, carrying out a series of eye tests that revealed the seriousness of his condition.

They immediately referred the former counsel general to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

Further examinations showed internal bleeding in his eye and a possible retinal tear.

Less than 24 hours later, Mr Antoniw underwent sight-saving surgery at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

He said: “If I hadn’t been treated quickly by the team at Specsavers, there was a risk I could have permanently lost the sight in my eye.

“I can’t praise enough the expert care I received at Specsavers Pontypridd. Their quick, decisive action helped save my eyesight.

“The process from being seen at Specsavers to undergoing further investigations and receiving treatment at my local hospital was seamless.”

Recovery

Mr Antoniw has since made a full recovery and is urging others to take their eye health seriously.

He said: “It shows how important your senses are. I initially thought the blurry vision would clear up, but it’s vital not to ignore changes to your eyesight.”

Emma Davies, store manager at Specsavers Pontypridd, said: “We’re so pleased to hear Mr Antoniw has made a full recovery.

“At Specsavers, we’re experts in detecting and treating minor and urgent eye conditions, ensuring our customers receive the care they need as quickly as possible.

“Mr Antoniw’s story is a powerful reminder of why regular eye tests are so important, and the need to act quickly if you think something is not quite right with your vision.

“High street opticians should be the first port of call for eye care needs, reducing reliance on time poor GPs and easing the pressure on the NHS.

“We can provide urgent support and, where necessary, as in the case of Mr Antoniw, refer patients for further investigations. Acting quickly can make all the difference.”

