Poor parking hits residential streets in Cardiff after Pink concert

14 Jun 2024 2 minute read
Examples of cars parked on pavements and on the grass on and near Taff Embankment in Cardiff taken on June 12, one day after a Pink concert in Cardiff. Pic: Kate Soper

More than 400 parking fines were issued after Pink’s huge concert in Cardiff earlier this week.

Shortly after the show at the Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 11, pictures emerged on social media showing cars parked on pavements and grass verges on and near Taff Embankment.

Cardiff Council said it received 109 reports about people parking incorrectly across June 11 and 12 with 57 complaints made on June 11 and 52 the following day.

Data from the local authority also shows 444 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued in Cardiff on June 11 with Taffs Mead Embankment clocking up the most on that day.

Poor parking

Residents who witnessed poor parking on the Taff Embankment on Wednesday, June 12, called the issue “frustrating” and “selfish”.

Not everyone on the road saw the same issues but residents there did say parking can sometimes be an issue more generally.

“I have always been quite fortunate,” said Jayne Stitfall about the parking situation on Taff Embankment.

“There have been one or two occasions but I don’t see what you can do.”

Taff Embankment

There is a mix of permitted parking and non-permit parking along Taff Embankment.

Jayne, 65, said she wouldn’t want people to be discouraged from visiting the city centre, Cardiff Bay, or Grangetown.

However she said the parking situation can sometimes be “very inconvenient”.

Another resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “We get problems sometimes, during the rugby, but there were no problems this week.

“It may be an issue further up but… not here.”

On the parking situation along Taff Embankment though the resident added: “Generally it is an issue.”

Cardiff Council issued 384 PCNs on June 6 last year when Coldplay played one of two gigs on their Music of the Spheres tour at the Principality Stadium.

At the time the council said that on a normal weekday they tend to issue about 200 PCNs for parking violations.

They did add that this depends on how many officers are out conducting patrols.

For more information on parking for major events in city visit Cardiff Council’s website here

Frank
Frank
3 hours ago

Range Rovers can park where they like because the owners don't care and can afford the penalty charge.



Noel Walsh
Noel Walsh
2 hours ago

If there are a group of people in the vehicle going to the event, with the cost of rail fares, a parking fine is a cheap option. I'm sure if they can afford tickets for Taylor Swift, and drive a top of the range car they are not bother about a fine.



hdavies15
hdavies15
20 minutes ago
Reply to  Noel Walsh

Maybe towing away and crushing those vehicles that actually cause obstruction would deter even the more well off parking offenders.



Iago
Iago
3 minutes ago

Anything resulting in a fine is legal if you're rich enough.




