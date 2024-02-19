‘Poor quality’ trees to be replaced with new ones as part of housing development

New trees are to be planted to replace existing ones that are ‘poor quality’ or in poor health as part of a planned housing development, a council has said.

Powys County Council is building 32 one-bedroom flats on the site of the former Robert Owen House in Newtown, Powys.

As part of the development, which is being constructed by J Harper and Sons on behalf the council, existing trees that are poor quality or in poor health are to be removed with new trees planted which will offset the loss to an acceptable level.

Scheme

The landscape management plans for the development follows the recommendations contained within the arboricultural report including the need of a strong scheme for mitigative tree planting for the loss of the existing trees.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “As part of this development, a survey was conducted and found that there were a number of trees that are poor quality or in poor health.

“We are committed to supporting a greener future for our housing estates so we be removing the existing trees and will be planting high quality, native trees and shrubs as part of this exciting development, which will meet the needs of the local community.”

Biodiversity

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We understand that the removal of trees can be emotive for the local community when it comes to new developments.

“However, it is important that if they are to be removed then an appropriate planting scheme is in place to ensure that we maintain the local biodiversity to help deliver a greener Powys.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

