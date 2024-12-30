Poor stops put people off bus travel – report

More than one in five people are being deterred from using buses by inadequate stops, a new survey suggests, sparking a call for a UK-wide standard to be introduced.

Some 23% of people say they are put off from bus travel because of poorly maintained shelters, the poll of 1,081 British adults commissioned by lobby group Campaign for Better Transport indicated.

One bus user said the lack of barriers at the ends of their local stop means waiting passengers are sprayed with water by passing traffic after heavy rain.

Another passenger complained that the electronic information sign at the main stop near their home was broken for at least six months “despite being reported several times”.

Just 16% of respondents to the survey said their nearest stop has live updates about bus arrival times, while only 31% said it has an up-to-date timetable.