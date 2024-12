Poor stops put people off bus travel – report

Sugar Loaf, a railway station in a remote area of Powys, has a real-time electronic train information display and up-to-date paper-based information, despite being used for an average of just 19 entries or exits per week in the year to the end of March.By contrast, Mold bus station in Flint, which consists of six bus stops and is used for approximately 15 arrivals and 15 departures per hour, has no up-to-date timetable or information about which services depart from which stop.

The report found real-time bus information is “fully available online” but the data is “not being used to its full potential”.

The failure to display it at all bus stops “adds to digital exclusion as not everyone has a smartphone, and access to data signal is patchy”, the group warned.

Campaign for Better Transport suggested funding for improvements should come from central Government grants provided to local transport authorities for local bus services, with all stops placed into one of four categories based on their importance.

Responsibility for bus stops is usually held by local authorities, although some delegate this to operators or contractors.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said: “Councils are ambitious about providing excellent bus services, and access to high-quality bus stops is part of the solution to growing bus use.

“However, prescribing standards would remove resources and money away from day-to-day provision of bus services and will mean less money for overall bus stop provision, or to make vital improvements to other parts of the highway, such as around bus stops or the footpath between bus stops and where people live.

“The best way to secure and grow bus services is sufficient, simplified and long-term funding, to support local priorities and bus networks, which next year’s spending review is an opportunity to address.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are working with local authorities and operators to improve accessibility of timetables and signage at bus stops, making them easier for passengers to use.

“As part of our bus revolution, we’ve announced £1 billion to help improve bus services, make bus stations safer and more accessible, and ensure everyone can travel with confidence.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Yonder on September 18 and 19.