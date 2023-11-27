Pop greats Madness announce summer headline shows in Wales

Pop giants Madness are to headline two massive shows in Wales next summer, it has been announced.

The Nutty Boys, who scored their first studio UK Official Charts No.1 album, Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie on Friday, will bring their legendary live show to Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Saturday July 13 before heading to Cardiff Castle on Thursday July 18.

Since 1947 Llangollen has staged one of the world’s most inspirational cultural festivals.

Each year more than 4,000 performers from across the world head to the beautiful Welsh town to take part in a unique event combining competition, performance, and international peace and friendship.

DEPOT Live is the live events arm of The DEPOT, Cardiff’s most creative events venue.

Over the years they have packed out Cardiff Castle with a series of incredible shows – welcoming international artists like Tom Jones, Sting, Blondie, Westlife, Hozier and The Lumineers to the Welsh capital.

Timeless

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 01 from depotlive.co.uk and llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Pop’s Nutty Boys have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers – together with 10 Top 10 albums.

And they are now celebrating hitting the number one spot with an album for the first time.

The pop greats, whose Welsh dates are part of a 19-date summer tour, said: “Would you Adam and Eve it?

“It only took us 40 years to get there but we’ve just gone and ruddy scored our first Number One album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to announce a summer tour!”

Buzz

The headlining shows are promoted by Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, DEPOT Live and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Lead Programmer & Production Manager of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Madness are a band that we’ve long wanted to bring to north Wales.

“Our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor has made this happen, and bringing the Nutty Boys to town will continue the buzz around our festival of peace. With more announcements on the way, it’s clear that Llangollen will be the place to be next summer!”

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Madness are a brilliant live act. They perform hit after hit and they are the epitome of fun. We can’t wait to welcome them to Cardiff for what will be a fantastic night out for everyone.”

Madness join indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith, chart-topper Jess Glynne and disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC among the artists to be announced so far for Llangollen’s iconic peace festival in 2024.

They are the latest act revealed for what promises to be an incredible summer at Cardiff Castle and join indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, and headlining shows from both JLS and Tom Grennan, with more to be announced.

