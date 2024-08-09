Pop-up book shop brings nostalgic favourites to city centre

A pop-up children’s book shop is set to launch in Cardiff city centre to celebrate the joy of reading this summer holidays, offering a range of nostalgic favourites – with many of the original authors also set to make an appearance.

Candy Jar Books has announce their special summer shop in The Hayes, Cardiff, running from the 10 to the 17 August 2024.

This vibrant pop-up shop will showcase an extensive range of titles, including new releases based on the classic animation The Raccoons, the beautiful reprint of the original Ivor the Engine and the popular Lucy Wilson Mysteries series of Doctor Who spin-offs, as well as other captivating children’s and young adult books.

Highlights

Just like a pick n mix, visitors to the stall can expect something special on offer for every type of book lover.

Candy Jar publishes a diverse range of picture books and children’s fiction, as well as a range of Doctor Who spin-offs perfect for both adults and children.

Highlights include The Lucy Wilson Mysteries, which follows the adventures of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart’s granddaughter, and other exciting reads like 100 Objects of Doctor Who and the Lethbridge-Stewart series.

Some of Candy Jar’s new releases include three novels and a colouring in book based on the classic animation The Raccoons created by Kevin Gillis and a beautiful reproduction of the original Ivor the Engine book written by Oliver Postgate and illustrated by Peter Firmin.

Throughout the week, a number of authors will be attending, including Cherry Cobb, Alan Stott, Paul Wines, Omri Stephenson and Paul W. Robinson. They will be available to sign books and engage with readers, offering fans a chance to meet their favourite writers in person.

In addition to meeting authors and getting signed copies of their books, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including a lucky dip, and colouring in and review activity sheets for children. Candy Jar will also be giving away free books and sweets to encourage a love of reading among children.

Keren Williams from Candy Jar Books expressed her enthusiasm for the event: “We are delighted to bring our diverse collection of titles into the centre of Cardiff this summer.

“Our goal is to foster a passion for reading in children and to provide a fun, engaging experience for families. We hope the community will join us in celebrating the joy of books and take advantage of the freebie and activities that will be on offer.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the shop, discover new books from a local publisher and enjoy a day of literary fun. If you’re unable to attend in person, you can still browse and order titles via the Candy Jar Books website.

Event Details:

Location: The Hayes, Cardiff

Dates: 10 – 17 August 2024

Time: 10am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday. 10am to 4.30pm Sunday.

For more information, or if you can’t make it to Cardiff, books can be acquired from Candy Jar’s website, Books Council of Wales, Gardners, Peters, Waterstones, Amazon and your local independent bookstore.

